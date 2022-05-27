Dept. of Labour to Host Career Fair 2022 for Students; Registration Open

- Advertisement -

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (MAY 26, 2022) — The Department of Labour in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) will be hosting Career Fair 2022, for 4th and 5th Form students from July 11 to 15, 2022. The theme is “Skills Development and Opportunities for a Brighter Future” It will be held.

The fair will highlight skills development geared towards employment opportunities and entrepreneurship.

All interested students on Nevis who have not yet completed registration forms at the school he/she attends, are invited to visit the Department of Labour to complete the process. Please note that registration ends on June 10, 2022 .