The Department of Physical Planning in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is in the process of revising its Nevis Physical Development Plan with the assistance of Open Consultancy through the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), who will conduct a series of meetings the week of Feb. 24.

On Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the general public is invited to the Charlestown Memorial Square for an interactive session with the consultants for your vision for the area where you reside on the island and the wider Nevis.

The Department looks forward to your support.

Additional information can be obtained from the department located upstairs the Nevis Water Department, Main Street, Charlestown, or by calling (869) 469 5521 ext. 2040/6302or emailing nevplan@yahoo.com.