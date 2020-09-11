BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — As the Department of Statistics in the Ministry of Sustainable Development prepares the public for the 2021 Census, the institution is in the process of commencing an awareness drive by launching several activities ahead of the September 2021 event.

One of those activities includes a September 16 Census soft launch which goes live on National Heroes Day. The theme for the launch is “The Population and Housing Census is One Year Away!”

“The soft launch is necessary to create awareness in the public about the upcoming census activities,” said Director of Statistics, Carlton Phipps. “We are starting now in terms of creating awareness. The awareness drive from now is to highlight some of the activities we have coming up shortly and to sensitize the public that the census is just around the corner.”

One important aspect of the launch is a countdown clock to Census 2021 and a census tab that will be activated and carried live on www.stats.gov.kn.

Other activities to keep the public actively informed include:

• a public campaign;

• public service announcements;

• radio and TV advertisements;

• promotions for participation in competitions;

• visits to schools to promote a tagline and logo/slogan competition;

• distribution of posters and flyers; and

• a radio programme.

Mr. Phipps appealed to the general public to visit the department’s webpage for more information and encouraged them to actively participate and support the efforts of the Department of Statistics where necessary.