BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — A series of training in the coming weeks and months designed to improve the effectiveness of youth groups in meeting their goals in service to their respective communities are being hosted by the Department of Youth Empowerment.

“Capacity building training sessions are timely,” said Youth Officer, Mrs. Shenisia Puran. “Their goal is to improve the quality and effectiveness of youth development services and to provide youth access opportunities and play a significant role in community development.”

Ms. Puran said the sessions are important and will prove beneficial to the groups.

“These training sessions will benefit them in the development of their groups so we can see how far they are in terms of how effective the club is,” she said. “We are trying to empower them to enhance their structure so they can be more effective in what they are trying to do.”

It is hoped that the youth groups would have more to offer to the communities after completing the training.

The capacity building training sessions run for the entire year with the first one slated on February 11. All groups desiring to participate must register with the Department of Youth Empowerment. Groups can sign up for sessions on or before February 12 for free. An EC $50 fee will be charged for groups that sign up after February 12.

All sessions will begin at 5:00 p.m. and last until 6:30 p.m. every second Thursday of the month at the Department of Youth Empowerment Conference Room on the top floor of The Cable building located on Cayon Street in Basseterre, St. Kitts.

All health and safety protocols will be carried out given the current COVID-19 environment. A schedule was implemented for the first session on the topic ‘Youth Work and the Principles of an Effective NGO.’ This session will be attended by group presidents only.