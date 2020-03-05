Comprehensive curriculum reform is planned for the education system in St. Kitts and Nevis as the government moves forward with initiatives to meet labour market demands, produce well-rounded students, and prepare graduates to succeed at the next stage in life, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, the Honourable Shawn Richards said at a town hall meeting at the St. Johnston’s Community Centre on Tuesday.

The Deputy Prime Minister shared the reform will start at the primary level, and the curriculum will feature five core subjects: English, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies and Health and Family Life Education.

“At the secondary school level, a few subject areas will be added in first and second form. However, as you go into third, fourth and fifth [forms] you will be able to choose from a cluster of subjects. If you have an interest in business, you will be able to concentrate on business subjects and there are certain other electives you will be able to take,” he said.

The changes are expected to minimize the necessity of high school students taking 12 subjects or more at the same time.

“With the decrease in the subject load, there is also an aspect of it (the reform) where each student will be required to do volunteer service. Each student must do a certain number of hours in terms of volunteer service in order to graduate from our secondary school, the Deputy Prime Minister stated.

He noted the experience in community service will have a beneficial impact on the young people, as it provides another avenue to develop positive attitudes and gain work experience in various fields that add value to a resume for college admission or employment.

Aspects of the curriculum reform plans were shared at the Fifth Meeting of the OECS Council of Ministers held at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort Feb. 18-19, 2020. Deputy Prime Minister Richards said that the representatives at the meeting were impressed and suggested that “the St. Kitts-Nevis model is one that they would recommend to be used as a model” for the sub-region and also at the CXC level.

Additional information on the curriculum reform will be shared in the coming months.