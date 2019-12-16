Deputy Premier of Nevis, Hon. Alexis Jeffers, welcomed the return of Cape Air to the Vance W. Amory International Airport (VWIA) at Newcastle, and urged Nevisians to utilise the service as the airline reinstated flights Dec. 12.

“Today is a significant day. A joyous day as well too because Cape Air is once again flying in and out of the Vance W. International Airport. Why I say it’s a joyous day is because Cape Air have been here in the past and you’ve had some success but I am certainly hoping this time around the success would be much more beneficial to you and the island of Nevis,” Mr. Jeffers said at a welcoming ceremony hosted by Cape Air at the airport’s VIP lounge. “My final appeal is for persons to use the service.”

Mr. Jeffers highlighted two areas — cruise ships and resorts — which should bring visitors to the island to use the airline.

“There is a cruise ship in the Charlestown harbour right now that has brought 1,200 cruise passengers to Nevis today. We are hoping that out of those 1,200 at least 1,000 might decide to come back, and once they decide to come back for a week vacation or 10-day vacation their airline of choice I am hoping would Be Cape Air,” he said.“Also, we would have seen over the last six months the renovation work that was done at the Four Seasons Resort, quite significant of course, and indeed they have indicated this season is going to be one of their best ever. That would translate into passengers for you I am sure, because Cape Air has a significant network throughout the United States especially the eastern seaboard so to speak.”

Mr, Jeffers, who represented Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and the Federal Aviation Minister at the ceremony, hopes that the airline will help Nevis re-establish the linkage it seeks with the Luis Muñoz Marin Airport in Puerto Rico.The Deputy Premier noted that he is also hopeful the airline’s association with major airlines in the United States would encourage passengers to use Cape Air.

The airline previously operated in Nevis, but suspended its service to the Vance W. Amory International Airport in 2015.

Meantime, Mr. Oral Brandy, General Manager of the Nevis Air and Sea Ports Authority (NASPA) welcomed the airline’s return and believes that the new relationship they have forged would be a long-term commitment.

“Recently I would have had constant conversations with the vice president of Cape Air, and having those conversations as well as some of the things that Cape Air would have done since they came to make preparations — things like training our security and maintenance staff in certain areas, installing equipment at the Vance W. Amory International Airport — I believe that they have long-term commitment in mind and so we do look forward to working with them,” he said. “We want to ensure that we provide the highest quality service that we can for visitors and locals alike.”

Ms. Katya Ruiz, Regional Marketing Director for Cape Air welcomed Mr. Jeffers and Mr. Brandy to celebrate the return of the airline on behalf of Cape Air, Mr. Dan Wolf Founder and Chief Executive Officer; Ms. Linda Markham, the airline’s President; and their senior management team and expressed satisfaction with their return to Nevis.

“We suspended for a while, but we are happy to return and service the Vance Amory airport once again and the beautiful destination of Nevis,” she said.“It’s an amazing, beautiful and unique destination and we hope to bring enhancement to the air traffic situation in Nevis by reinstating these flights and we hope to have a very long lasting relationship with the destination. We are so happy to be here.”