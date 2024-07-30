Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Geoffrey Hanley Meets With Japanese Ambassador To Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Relations

- Advertisement -

St. George’s, Grenada – Deputy Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, held a productive meeting with Matsubara Yutaka, Ambassador of Japan, and Naoki Saiti, Second Secretary, on Monday, July 29, 2024. The discussions, held on the sidelines of the Forty-Seventh (47th) Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in St. George’s, Grenada, focused on various key issues, including education, training and development.

Ambassador Matsubara expressed his gratitude to the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis for their ongoing cooperation and highlighted the upcoming milestone of 40 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2025. He also noted that 2024 marks the CARICOM-Japan Friendship Year, a significant period to celebrate and strengthen bilateral ties.

The Ambassador recalled the diverse cooperation programmes that have benefitted both nations, including initiatives to address sargassum, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Training Programme, the Young Leaders Programme, and the Juntos Programme. These programmes have played a crucial role in fostering collaboration and mutual growth.

Deputy Prime Minister Hanley thanked Japan for its steadfast support over the years and emphasised the importance of continuing and expanding these collaborative efforts. He particularly highlighted the need for enhanced scholarship opportunities to further educational exchanges and capacity building.

The meeting underscored the commitment of both nations to furthering their partnership and exploring new avenues for cooperation in housing, renewable energy, and educational development.