Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Hanley Meets With Austria’s Ambassador To CARICOM To Discuss Strengthening Cooperation

- Advertisement -

St. George’s, Grenada – On the sidelines of the Forty-Seventh (47th) Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in St. George’s, Grenada, Deputy Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, engaged in fruitful discussions with Austria’s Ambassador to CARICOM, His Excellency Gerhard Doujack. The meeting focused on a range of critical issues, including housing, renewable energy, and capacity building.

Ambassador Doujack reaffirmed Austria’s unwavering commitment to CARICOM and its member states. He expressed Austria’s concern about the limited number of Caribbean states with embassies in Vienna and emphasised Austria’s desire to strengthen cooperation both multilaterally and bilaterally.

Austria’s support extends to the Caribbean Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (CCREEE), which plays a pivotal role in climate mitigation, adaptation, and the clean energy transition in the region. Additionally, Austria backs the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in disaster management efforts.

Deputy Prime Minister Hanley expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to meet with Ambassador Doujack and for the strong levels of cooperation between St. Kitts and Nevis and Austria. He highlighted the benefits of scholarships provided by Austria but emphasised the need to seize further opportunities as the Government aims to transform St. Kitts and Nevis into the first Sustainable Island State.

Dr. Hanley underscored the necessity of capacity building to develop skills in key areas of sustainability. He inquired about sustainable housing materials to support the development of climate-resistant housing and sought assistance in capacity building for speech therapy and occupational therapy to address the needs of persons living with disabilities.

This engagement, Dr. Hanely said, signifies a step forward in enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between St. Kitts and Nevis and Austria, paving the way for more significant developments in housing, renewable energy, and capacity building in the region.

The meeting was also attended by Naeemah Hazelle, Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, and Bjorn Hazel, Senior Foreign Service Officer in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.