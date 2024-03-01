Deputy Speaker Post To Be Filled At The Next Sitting Of Parliament

- Advertisement -

Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre is unwavering about upholding the integrity of our Constitution and the standing orders of Parliament.

The wisdom in the decision to amend Article 36 of the Constitution of Saint Lucia was demonstrably justified when Hon. Jeremiah Norbert tendered his resignation as Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly on , 2024.

This constitutional amendment protects the Parliament from political expediency and exploitation. It ensures the business of the Parliament continues without disruption.

Amending Article 36 of the Constitution ensures the Deputy Speaker position will never remain vacant and the business of the people of Saint Lucia in the Lower House of Parliament conducted in conformity with the Constitution and in alignment with the Standing Orders of the House of Assembly.

As per the amendment, the Deputy Speaker may be elected either from among the members of the House who are not members of the Cabinet or Parliamentary Secretaries or from among persons who are not members of the House.

The new Deputy Speaker will be elected at the next Sitting of Parliament.