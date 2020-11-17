CASTRIES, St. Lucia–November 15th,2020–The upgrade and enhancement of the Derek Walcott Square is nearing completion.

The project which moved into its first phase last month is funded by the World Bank, under the OECS Regional Tourism Competitiveness Project.

The Derek Walcott Square upgrade is expected to reshape the city as a main recreation area accessible to all members of the public. So far, the perimeter walls have been demolished, park benches have been resprayed, planters have been painted and landscaping and beautification works are being done. The temporary boarded fence is expected to be taken down within two weeks, well ahead of the scheduled project completion time.

The second phase of the project will see the placing of monuments at key locations for unobstructed viewing and the creation of a clear green space to facilitate performances and picnics. It will also include the relocation of the existing fountain, allowances for additional seating and diverse vending, and the strategic placement of a bust of Sir Derek Walcott to greet visitors to the square.

Derek Walcott Square (formerly Columbus Square) is a public square and park located in central Castries, Saint Lucia.The square is bounded by Bourbon, Brazil, Laborie and Micoud Streets.

The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception and the Castries Central Library are also located at the square.

The square was previously named Place d’Armes and Promenade Square. It was named Columbus Square in 1892. In 1993, it was re-named Derek Walcott Square in honor of the Nobel laureate Derek Walcott

Sir Derek Alton Walcott, was a Saint Lucian poet and playwright who received the 1992 Nobel Prize in Literature.

He published more than twenty plays, the majority of which have been produced by the Trinidad Theatre Workshop and have also been widely staged elsewhere. Many of them address, either directly or indirectly, the changing status of the West Indies in the post-colonial period.