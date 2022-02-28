BRASILIA, Feb 25 (Reuters) – Brazil voted on Friday for a draft U.N. Security Council resolution that would have deplored the Russian invasion of Ukraine, despite some reluctance by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to condemn Russia.

The South American country was among the 11 council members that voted in favor of the resolution, while China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstained from the vote on the U.S.-drafted text. read more =

The draft was vetoed by Russia and is now expected to be taken up by the 193-member U.N. General Assembly.

Reuters reported earlier on Friday that Brazil would vote in favor of the resolution despite doubts of its far-right president.

Bolsonaro, who recently met with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, on Thursday scolded his Vice President Hamilton Mourao for condemning the Russian invasion, saying it was not Mourao’s job to speak about the crisis in eastern Europe.