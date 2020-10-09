BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The St. Kitts and Nevis Postal Services guided under this year’s theme “Delivering Development through Innovation Integration and Inclusion” remains resilient despite the challenges COVID-19 placed on it, said Minister with Responsibility for Post, Deputy Prime Minister the Hon. Shawn Richards.

“The St. Kitts and Nevis Postal Services has been preparing itself to adopt, innovate and adjust to the new realities, as we hope for and await the return to normalcy,” said Deputy Prime Minister Richards in an address to commemorate World Post Day on October 9.

“The Post is an essential part of our daily lives and is even more evident as we live through this pandemic,” he said. “As we make strides to live and co-exist with COVID-19, our foremost goal must be to work in an environment where health and safety is prioritized.”

Hon. Richards said that the Post must continue to establish itself as a revenue generator and must make the necessary adjustments of its products and services during the changing times in order to be competitive and relevant.

“While generally considered a threat to society, the COVID-19 Pandemic has also revealed some untapped opportunities for the Post,” he said.

He underscored the need for acceleration in the digitization of postal services for efficiency, and the reduction in paperwork in the workplace as some of these untapped opportunities that were brought about by the pandemic.

“The interaction and inclusion of technology at the post will upscale our products and services and afford the opportunity to think outside the box to introduce new products and services to the post that are relevant to our customers’ needs,” said Richards.

“The St. Kitts and Nevis Postal Services has been and will continue to work very hard towards the optimistic outcome. We are reminded that the Post is an essential service during Covid-19 and beyond and we implore you to follow the protocols established by our health professionals,” he concluded.