CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Small Enterprise Development Unit (SEDU) is continuing to issue small business loans to potential entrepreneurs, according to Mrs. Angela Delpeche, Director.

SEDU assists, develops and promotes small businesses in Nevis. It provides technical assistance, strategic planning, operational efficiency, business counselling, cash sales projection, business training and funding to entrepreneurs.

Mrs. Delpeche said anyone interested in starting a business can visit SEDU to fill out an application form. They have to bring their business plan and two forms of photo identification.

“We offer interested persons a business counselling session. They must explain the content of their business plan to sell us on their basic idea,” said Mrs. Delpeche. “Even if they don’t have a business plan they can call or visit us and explain what they want to and we can take it from there.

“We then ensure you have all the documentation and other requirements to complete the process. SEDU offers a maximum of $100,000 and persons can get up to 10 years to repay that amount. The interest rate is only 4 percent,” she explained.

Mrs. Delpeche said that since receiving the $5 million injection for the Entrepreneurship Fund, uptake on loans has been steady.

She said normal turn-around for loan applications is generally about one week after all the documentation and requirements are in place. After businesses are successful with their start up business, SEDU continues to offer counselling and monitoring sessions for at least the first year.

“We go to the businesses, see how they’re doing, find out if there are any difficulties, see how we can assist, and recommend ways to improve sales,” said Mrs. Delpeche. “We are making sure the business venture is viable. At the end of the day we want you to be profitable, be able to repay the loan and have a successful business.”

In August, 14 people (11 females and three males) successfully completed a business boot camp hosted by the Ministry of Gender Affairs. They accessed funding for their businesses through SEDU.

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, has encouraged people interested in starting their own business, or expanding an existing small venture, to apply to SEDU for funding.

He said the Entrepreneurship Fund intends to assist women and young entrepreneurs on Nevis.