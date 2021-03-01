BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Sunday February 28 was a historic day for the leadership and membership of Destiny International Church as they congregated for the morning worship at a new location. In their midst was Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris.

Destiny International Church was established in 2010. A congregation met and worshipped for the first time on Sunday, October 10, 2010 in Sandy Point.

The church relocated to Manhattan Gardens in Lime Kiln in June 2020. On Sunday February 28 the church met for the first time at a new location on Infirmary Road in St. Johnson Village. The service was in the same building that was formerly occupied by Antioch Baptist Church before it relocated to its new location in Lime Kiln.

“Today was our very first service at the old Antioch Baptist Church,” said Pastor Steve Huggins. “I personally want to take this time out to thank Prime Minister, Dr. the Hon Timothy Harris, for fellowshipping with us, taking his time out to be part of our first service at our new location here on Infirmary Road, St. Johnson Village in West Basseterre.”

Joining Prime Minister Harris for the worship service were Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Senator the Hon. Dr. Bernicia Nisbett; leadership and membership of Peoples Labour Party (PLP) Constituency Number Five Executive Branch led by Chairman Glenville Mills; and Deputy Chairperson Ms Marsha Lewis.

“I also want to thank those that took their time out as well and came out with the Prime Minister and to worship with us at our new location, and we appreciate having them,” said Pastor Huggins. “We got feedback from some of them after the service, hoping finally that in the future we will have them back again to worship and fellowship with us as a church going forward.”

While giving remarks at the church, Prime Minister Harris thanked Deputy Speaker, Senator the Hon Dr. Bernicia Nisbett and other supporters who come out to worship in the church.

“This church, before you were here, was a place of very vibrant worship where people made loud noises in praise and honour of God. I know the Destiny Church will be just as good or even better in making noises to the Lord,” said Dr. Harris. “We ask that God continues to bless the efforts of the leadership of the church and to bless the membership of the church.”

Dr. Harris said he was impressed to see young people participating in leading the worship and thanked the church for investing in the youth. He pointed out that the Praise Team, led by Sister Thyer Mills, rendered a beautiful song, ‘the Mountains We Have to Climb.’ He said that as Christians, the people in St. Kitts and Nevis are fortunate as they are able to overcome obstacles and receive the blessing of God. He reminded that a nation that continues to extol God is a nation that will prosper.

“I want to thank all the churches in our country for the work that you have been doing,” said Dr Harris in conclusion. “It is because of your work in society that all of us can sing the song and acknowledge the goodness of God – the goodness of God still running after us. Blessings to all of you, blessings to all of the people in this country that I love. I thank everyone in the church for support the leaders, who hold up the Prime Minister in prayer.”

During the service, Pastor Huggins received and dedicated two babies who were brought by their parents and godparents. Parents Bernard Benjamin and Ms. Latisha Caesar brought baby Amelia Benjamin; while parents Ms. Shamara Syder and Colanjae Charles brought Baby Kahmara Syder.

“I believe in impacting lives,” said Pastor Huggins. “My passion is always towards young people seeing their lives being changed, seeing people’s lives transformed and today we had an example of that as some babies were dedicated. We keep investing in our youth and we have some really major plans in the future for our young people and the people in the community that we are part of.”