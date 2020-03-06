The Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis is partnering with the National Carnival Senior Calypso Monarch, King Socrates, to stage ‘21 Song Salute’ Saturday, March 21 at MaPau St. Kitts Casino and Entertainment Centre.

“The project ‘21 Song Salute’ is the best of King Socrates,” said King Socrates, whose name is Mr. Sylvester Hodge. “There are a lot of fans who have been asking for the various songs that I have done over the years. The project is a chance for them to come out and hear all the songs being rendered by different artists and myself.”

In the wake of his latest song, ‘No more Rat tat tat tat’, King Socrates said that project ‘21 Song Salute’ will give him the opportunity to get his first professional video produced, which will boost the country’s image on a level that is not seen throughout the Caribbean — St. Kitts and Nevis is the only country to make claims in terms of drastic reduction in crime rate.

“This month marks 12 months, one calendar year, since the Peace Initiative,” King Socrates commented. “With the song ‘No more Rat tat tat tat,’ I want to incorporate that in the celebration because it is a celebration — it is a full year of less bloodshed. I want to incorporate that as part of the theme, as ‘21 Song Salute’ is a celebration of thanksgiving of ‘No more Rat tat tat tat.’”

Over the last five years, the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis has been the platinum sponsor of his Legends Calypso Tent, and he approached the institution to possibly partner with him to execute his latest project. A meeting with the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Lenworth Harris, proved fruitful, with the bank official introducing him to a professional videographer.

“Institutions like the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis are assisting the local artists to get to the level where they feel they are competent,” said King Socrates Feb. 28, when he received the bank’s sponsorship cheque from Ms. Vershary Hanley, Development Bank’s Customer Service Representative.

“The Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis is a financial institution that makes a sustained and positive difference in people’s lives,” said Ms. Hanley. “We would have worked with King Socrates now for five years with his Legends Calypso Tents where he has helped in promoting the calypso art form in the country.”

King Socrates’ coming out of retirement with the song “No more Rat tat tat tat” and recapturing the Senior Calypso Monarch title should serve as an inspiration to aspiring calypsonians, according to Ms. Hanley,

“The video that he will produce will go a long way in not only promoting him as a calypsonian, but the country on a whole,” said Ms. Hanley. “We at the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis wish him and his loyal fans the best in his new endeavours to further promote the calypso art form.”

King Socrates will perform ten songs at the 21 Song Salute, which will start at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 21 at MaPau St. Kitts Casino and Entertainment Centre in Port Zante, Basseterre. Masters of Ceremony will be Monarch and Sandra B.

Artists who will share the stage with him include Kimara Martin (Lady Diva), Kendra Hutton (Brown Sugar), Bernice Chapman (Lady B), Natalie Charles (Princess Lyrical), Anandy Collins (Lil Miss), Sharon Cannonier (Singing Sharon), Andrew Hendrickson (Murray), and his son Jevon Lynch (Mighty J).