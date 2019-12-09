The Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis for recognised the Gender Affairs Department in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) for engaging men by organising and holding an inaugural domino tournament during International Men’s Day.

“The Gender Affairs Department here in Nevis should be commended for organising this domino tournament which occupied our menfolk constructively and stimulated their tired minds after their busy work schedules where they are known to work hard,” said Ms. Corliss Wilkinson, Credit Analyst at the Nevis branch of the bank, after the prize and trophy presentation ceremony held on Saturday at the Gender Affairs Conference Room in GMBC Building on Government Road in Charlestown.

“We at the Development Bank are proud to be associated with this newly formed domino competition, as our hardworking people need exciting and stimulating ways to entertain and bring them together after office hours,” she added. “This tournament here in Nevis is in its first year, and we look forward to seeing it still running a few years from today. They can borrow a leaf from Constituency Number Seven Domino League in St. Kitts which is now in its 24th year.”

Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis (DBSKN) was one of the sponsors of the domino tournament, which had eight teams from the various communities in Nevis taking part, according to tournament organiser Pastor Wayne Maynard, who is also Gender Officer at the Gender Affairs Department.

Other sponsors were the Bank of Nevis (BON), TDC, DC Trucking and Heavy Equipment Service, and Clive Evelyn Construction. Pastor Maynard said:

“We are grateful for their involvement in this tournament and we are looking forward to this tournament being even bigger and better in the future,” Pastor Maynard said.

The domino tournament was hosted by the Gender Affairs Department in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Development during the month of November in conjunction with International Men’s Day. The overall trophy was sponsored by the Ministry of Social Development

“The month-long domino tournament was held, and we are happy to have concluded that tournament and have accomplished the objective,” observed Pastor Maynard. “This tournament was designed with the intent of being able to foster healthy interactions and relationships, and camaraderie between our men.”

The winning team was VJ’s Bar, made up of Mr Carl Powell and Mr Jonathan Grant, Humble, made up of Oscar ‘Astro’ Browne and Mr Winston Hobson, came in second while in the third place was Bath Revellers made up of Mr Aaron ‘Zulu’ Howell and Mr Joseph Claxton.

Ms Corliss Wilkinson assisted Pastor Maynard in presenting the prizes.

“I must say kudos to all those who were involved, all the sponsors who willingly donated and all those who supported the Gender Affairs Department and all the staff, and in addition to those who assisted us from the Ministry of Community Development,” said Pastor Maynard.