BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, March 30, 2021 (DBSKN) — A firm believer in the adage ‘a healthy nation is a wealthy nation’, the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis is partnering with the organisers of SKN Strongest Man & SKN Fittest Woman Competition in staging the event whose first round, Bench Press, will be held on Sunday April 4.

According to the main organiser, Romaine Belgrove, the competition was first held in 2019 at the Vibes Beach Bar on The Strip in Frigate Bay but could not be held last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will be held at the same venue from 1:30 pm on Sunday.

“The Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis was one of my sponsors in 2019, and have this year graciously come back on board to partner with us in hosting this competition for which I thank them,” said Belgrove. “I have a good working relationship with the Development Bank as my business, ‘Quality and experience tyre repairs and services’ in West Basseterre, benefitted from the institution’s Fresh Start loans.

Belgrove made the remarks last week when he received the sponsorship cheque from the Marketing and Product Development Officer at the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis, Chantelle Rochester.

“Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are common in most of our Caribbean countries, and health experts have all along been saying that exercises are one of the most effective methods of keeping the NCDs at bay,” said Rochester. “SKN Strongest Man & SKN Fittest Woman Competition is one event that encourages people to exercise and we at the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis support the organisers of the event.”

Belgrove who is in partnership with Mr Troy ‘Spuddy’ Hendrickson, CEO of Vibes Beach Bar, said that women shied off in 2019 but several have shown interest this year. Apart from the defending champion, the organiser has stated that some of those who took part in the 2019 competition have confirmed that they will take part.

Others in the organising team are Althus Herbert, Team Member; Judith Isles, Team Member; and Dr. Garfield Alexander, Team Member/Doctor.

“The winner in 2019 was Vernard Woodley who won some prize money, a championship belt and a rotating trophy that he kept for almost a year,” said Belgrove. “His name was put on the rotating trophy as the first winner. The championship belt and rotating trophy are now back in my possession so once we have the competition again they will be turned over to the next winner going forward.”

While the first SKN Strongest Man & SKN Fittest Woman Competition in 2019 ended in December Belgrove is hopeful that they will be able to get through with the competition events by September and have the awarding of trophies done by Independence Day.

Several activities, starting with Bench Press Competition on Sunday, will take place in the remaining days leading to September. The organiser noted that some of the events they had time included vehicle pull, lift weights put together and walk with them a certain distance and come back, the fireman carry, kettle ball throw and stone carry for men.

“Women will do the tire flip,” explained Belgrove. “They would do more of the cardio stuff – not too much of the lifting, but will do things like push-ups and sit-ups. Women events will take place this year as a number have so far indicated that they will take part.”

.