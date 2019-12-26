Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis continues its partnership with the St. Kitts-Nevis National Carnival with the sponsorship of two contestants — one for the National Carnival Queen Pageant and the other for the National Carnival Swimsuit Competition — who were officially introduced during an end of year/Christmas party held for members of the Board of Directors and staff Saturday at Railway Bar and Grill in Old Road.

The contestants are Ms. Tywana Cranston for the National Carnival Queen Pageant and Ms. Avis Glasgow for the National Carnival Swimsuit Competition.

“I am very happy and grateful to see the participation from the staff and the members,” said Chief Executive Officer Mr Lenworth Harris as he welcomed members of the Board of Directors and staff, adding in regard to the prayer offered by Ms. Cranston, a Customer Service Representative at the Nevis branch office, “I have heard the prayer that was said by next Miss St. Kitts Nevis.”

22-year old Ms Cranston will appear as Ambassador Number Two in the pageant, which takes place Friday. She was the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis-sponsored contestant in the 2018 staging of the Miss Culture Queen Pageant in Nevis, where she captured the first runner-up position.

“I am honoured to be making my contribution to the 48th edition of the St. Kitts-Nevis Carnival as a proud contestant in this year’s National Carnival Queen Pageant,” she said

The National Carnival Swimsuit Competition, with six contestants, takes place Thursday. Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis-sponsored 22-year old Ms. Avis Glasgow, who hails from Sandy Point, is Contestant Number Five.

“And now here is my secret — a very simple secret,” says Ms. Glasgow. “It is only with the heart that no one can see rightly; what is essential is invisible to the eye. Let us as a people contribute to keeping our culture alive!”

After the dinner, the two contestants were introduced to the members of the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis Board of Directors, including Chairman Mr. Warren Thompson, Mr. Walton Jacobs, Ms. Deniece Alleyne, Mr. Floyd Harris, and Dr. Dail Crawford.

“Development Bank is a sponsor of the National Queen Pageant that is slated for the 27th of December, and the National Swimsuit Competition which is slated for the 26th of December,” Ms. Shirley Julius, Chairperson for Sponsorship at the St. Kitts-Nevis National Carnival, said last month. “We continue to get the support of the Development Bank and we say thanks to the Development Bank again for coming on board for another year as one of the partners for the St. Kitts-Nevis National Carnival.”