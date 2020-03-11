The Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis organised two half-day training sessions on productivity and best practices facilitated by Mr. John Pilgrim, Director of Barbados-based Productivity Research Institute for Development and Entrepreneurship (PRIDE), in the board room at the bank’s head office Feb. 25 and Feb. 27.

“We believe that keeping staff up to date on productivity training, and customer service training especially, is one way that would help the bank as it moves to the future in terms of providing the most optimal customer service, and productivity to our customers,” said Ms. Danienne Brin, Development Bank’s Human Resources Manager.

Staff members exposed to the training were those who would not have benefited from any productivity training from Mr. Pilgrim in the most recent years according to Ms. Brin, who added Staff feedback was positive, indicated the session was very interactive and noted that, in their eyes, Mr. Pilgrim is a very positive trainer.

“Productivity Basics will help employees to understand what productivity is and how it can be achieved,” explained the trainer. “Over the years, Caribbean businesses have been experiencing declining productivity levels as a result of deteriorating work ethics amongst the working population.”

According to Mr Pilgrim, the course trains employees about understanding the importance of productivity and to assess their behaviours based on workplace requirements and business etiquette. It also reinforces the need for individuals to improve their work habits, practices and attitudes which have a tremendous impact on both their personal and organisational success.

“The central tenets of work ethics address issues critical to any organisation keen on adopting the philosophy of teamwork and improving their market competitiveness,” he added.

A Customer Service Representative at the head office, Ms. Wanyary’s Castro Woolard, who attended the Feb. 25 session said it was informative and really helpful, as it opened her eyes and will now help her to pursue the job more responsibly.

“It is going to make change in what I do at the bank — it is always good for change,” she said. “Change helps you come out of your comfort zone — it is always good to come out of your comfort zone because once you are out of your comfort zone, you grow up. Growth comes with being uncomfortable, and Mr. Pilgrim explained that we are managing ourselves and so we need to know how to be productive — we need to know how to time manage.”