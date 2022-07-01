Devon Liburd Appointed CEO at Nevis Tourism Authority  

- Advertisement -

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 30, 2022) — Mr. Devon Liburd has been confirmed to the position of Chief Executive Officer at the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA). The appointment in his new role takes effect from July 01, 2022.

The announcement was made by Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, at his monthly press conference in the Cabinet Room of the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) on June 30, 2022.

Reacting to the new appointment, Mr. Liburd who had been serving as the NTA’s Interim Chief Executive Officer, from February 2022, told the Department of Information in an invited comment following the announcement that he is pleased for the opportunity to move the NTA forward.

“I’m delighted that the Board of Directors has confirmed my appointment as CEO of the NTA.

The past few months have had its challenges but with the support of the Minister of Tourism [Hon. Mark Brantley], the Board of Directors and the staff, I have been able to overcome them, and I look forward to moving the Nevis Tourism Authority and tourism on Nevis forward,” he said.

The new NTA CEO noted that he plans to continue to seek support from all sectors in an effort to make the destination a leading one.

“I will continue to seek the support of everyone including our hoteliers, our stakeholders and our international partners, as we strive to grow the destination as the premier destination of choice to all prospective visitors,” he said.

Premier Brantley, who is also the Minister of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration, described Mr. Liburd as a career tourism professional with more than 20 years’ experience in sales and marketing, and who has been employed at the NTA since its inception in 2001.

He said Mr. Liburd also holds a Bachelor of Science in Tourism Management from the University of the West Indies and a Master of Sciences in Strategic Tourism Management from the CERAM European School of Business in France.