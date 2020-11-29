(Sputnik)–The fifth of eight children, he got his first football when he was just three and never looked back.

His ball control and natural talent shone as a child and he made his league debut for Argentinos Juniors at 16.

His stature – he was only five feet five inches tall – meant he had a low center of gravity, which enabled him to keep his balance as he dribbled past defenders.

The soccer world has lost a legend in Diego Maradona, who has died at the age of 60. He played in 4 World Cups with Argentina, leading them to a title in 1986 while winning the Golden Ball. He won 9 club titles, including leading Napoli to its 1st league title in 1986-87. pic.twitter.com/RT0o5TBICR — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 25, 2020

Maradona scored 116 goals in 167 appearances for Argentinos Juniors and in 1981 was signed by one of Argentina’s biggest and most historic clubs – Boca Juniors.

Even as a teenager, he was admired by top professionals for his amazing ball skills.

Warm-Up Maradona UEFA-Cup semi-final 1989 HD – YouTube

After a sensational season in which he scored 28 goals in 40 league games, the pint-sized 22-year-old was sold to Barcelona for a then world record fee of £5 million.

But illness and injury hampered his time at the Nou Camp and in 1984 Napoli pulled off a huge coup when they signed the Argentinian.

It was love at first sight – Maradona felt at home in the impoverished city, which was looked down upon by northern Italians, and he was adored by the Neapolitans.

In his seven years there he helped Napoli won the Serie A for the first time and then win it again a couple of years later.