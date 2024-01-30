Dieppe Bay Police Station Reopens, Reinforcing Commitment To Public Safety

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Dieppe Bay Police Station, after undergoing necessary repairs and refurbishments, has reopened and resumed operations, marking a significant milestone in law enforcement’s capabilities in serving the community.

The station was temporarily closed for urgent repairs in the last quarter of 2022. During this period, its operations were shifted to the Tabernacle Police Station, ensuring uninterrupted police services to the community.

The Dieppe Bay Police Station, which first opened its doors on November 14, 2011, has been a crucial part of the community’s safety infrastructure. This modern facility replaced the original structure that was destroyed by Hurricane George in 1998. The recent renovations and repairs are part of ongoing efforts to maintain and improve law enforcement facilities, ensuring they meet the current and future needs of the community.

The upgraded facility is expected to provide a more efficient and effective environment for police officers to carry out their duties, thereby increasing the overall safety and security of the area.

Residents of Dieppe Bay and surrounding communities can look forward to a reinforced police presence and improved law enforcement services.