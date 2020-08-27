BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, joined many citizens and residents to sign the Book of Condolence in honour of the late Richard Llewellyn Caines CSM, JP. The book is placed at Government Headquarters.

Mr. Caines served as Junior Minister of Finance in the People’s Action Movement (PAM) Administration. He passed away shortly after 11:00 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the age of 87-years-old.

In honouring the memory and contribution of Mr. Caines, Prime Minister Harris wrote, “We mourn the loss of a great patriot, philanthropist, businessman and believer in our Team Unity movement. His legacy shall endure.”

The prime minister continued by extending condolences to Mr. Caines’ family, friends and to the nation at large, and added, “I pray he shall find rest eternally.”

The Book of Condolence was signed by other dignitaries including His Excellency the Governor General, Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton; Minister of Human Settlement et al., the Honourable Eugene Hamilton; Minister of Education, Youth, Sport and Culture, the Honourable Jonel Powell, and Ambassador H.E Constance Mitchum.

The late Richard Caines served as Chairman of the Social Security Board from 1980 to 1989, after which he was appointed Chairman of the St. Kitts Sugar Manufacturing Corporation (SSMC).

He was also a founding member of the People’s Action Movement.

Duringan investiture ceremony held at Government House on Tuesday, June 21, 2016, Mr. Caines was conferred the National Honours Award, Companion Star of Merit (CSM), for his contribution to the field of business in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Thanksgiving Service for the late Richard Caines will be held on Saturday, August 29 at 1:00 p.m. at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium.









