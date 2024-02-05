Dijon Dore hit with murder charge

- Advertisement -

The Police have arrested and charged twenty-four (24)-year-old Dijon Dore, alias “Baby,” of Hermitage, Cayon, St. Kitts, for the murder of Kelvin Millard. The crime was committed on January 21 st, 2024, in Cayon. Mr. Dore was charged on February 3rd, 2024, at the Basseterre Police Station.

The incident happened early on January 21 in Cabbage Tree, Cayon, along the island’s main road between three and four in the morning.

When the police arrived at the scene, they found Mr. Millard dead inside his car after it had

crashed into a tree in what appeared to have been an attempt to flee an armed attack.

According to investigations, Mr. Millard was approached by an unidentified number of armed attackers as he was making his way back to his car.