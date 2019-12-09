A Joint Communique to establish diplomatic relations between St. Kitts and Nevis and Bosnia Herzegovina was signed in a brief ceremony in New York Friday.

His Excellency Sam Condor, the Permanent Representative of St. Kitts and Nevis, together with the Permanent Representative of Bosnia Herzegovina, His Excellency Sven Alkalaj, expressed a mutual desire to pursue deeper diplomatic relations, including the possibility of signing a mutual visa waiver agreement.

With a population of 3.8 million, Bosnia Herzegovina is a country located in South East Europe and gained independence from the former Yugoslavia in 1992 and aims for European Union Membership. Mining, metal and agriculture are its main industries.