The arrival of Titan Airways Airbus A 380 jetliner at Britsh Virgin Island’s Terrance B. Lettsome International Airport on Beef Island signalled the eventual start of direct international flights to this Caribbean destination. It was the largest commercial aircraft to land at the airport.

The Titian Airways chartered flight, which actually originated in the UK, flew directly from Canada to the VI with passengers. It had landed in Canada to refuel.

Among the Government officials that made their way to the airport for the historic landing was Premier and Minister of Finance Hon Andrew A. Fahie.

Andrew Fahie

According to Premier Fahie, the BVI Airports Authority (BVIPA) is in discussions with airlines with aircrafts such as the size of the Airbus a318 to make direct flights, with possible flights from the VI to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic and then to Miami, USA, with a direct flight on return to the VI, “And some going from here straight to Miami and back.”

“So we are going to maximise what we have to provide airlift from the VI to Canada, the US and other parts of the world,” Hon Fahie continued.

The Premier said the Virgin Islands will realise such flights within a year, since “there are some logistics to be worked out and there are also some things they are doing with the terminal as we speak and we are also looking to see how the BVI Airports Authority can also get to acquire more land around the airport for future use, because you can’t think for now you have to think for the future.”

Premier Fahie said the expected increase in airlifts, particularly to Canada and the United States, will help to boost the VI’s tourism product, “it’s going to help our economy, it’s going to help diversify our economy in many ways.”