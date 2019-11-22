Director in the Department of Gender Affairs, Celia Christopher, said “men are making some outstanding contributions” to their family and society at large in an appearance on the radio and television show “Working for You” Wednesday, highlighting the Federation’s observation of International Men’s Day.

Mrs. Christopher said in the past, “the focus was on women” in the Department of Gender Affairs, but “if we are talking about gender equality, then you must bring men into the conversation.”

“It is only fair that we celebrate the men in our lives,” The Director of Gender Affairs added.

As part of its observance of International Men’s Day, celebrated in over 70 countries globally, the St. Kitts Department of Gender Affairs held its annual International Men’s Day Awards Ceremony Nov. 19 at the Ocean Terrace Inn recognizing ten men and a corporate partner with plaques for their contributions in several fields.