Discrepancy emerges over NIA debt to NEVLEC

- Advertisement -

by Vernon George

A significant discrepancy has emerged between the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) and the Nevis Electricity Company (NEVLEC) over the amount of money owed by the government for electricity, with the two entities reporting figures that differ by approximately $24 million.

The issue was disclosed by Premier and Minister of Finance Mark Brantley during the October 5 sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly in response to a question from the representative for Nevis 4.

Brantley said the NIA’s financial records show that the government owes NEVLEC approximately $38.5 million in accumulated electricity charges dating back to the establishment of the company 26 years ago. However, he said NEVLEC’s records indicate a substantially higher outstanding balance of $62.561 million as of August 31, 2026.

“In the interest of accurate information to this House, it turns out that there is an accounting discrepancy between the NIA and NEVLEC,” Brantley said.

“There is a huge discrepancy between those two numbers. That discrepancy, by my analysis, is about $24 million,” he added.

Brantley said he requested information from both the Ministry of Finance and NEVLEC after the question was raised in the Assembly.

“According to the Ministry of Finance of the Nevis Island Administration, the accumulated debt for electricity usage by the Nevis Island Administration as of August 31, 2026, to NEVLEC, since the advent of NEVLEC 26 years ago, is $38.5 million,” he said.

“I also asked NEVLEC, what are your books showing as the debt from the NIA to NEVLEC? NEVLEC came back with a number of $62,561,000.”

The Premier said a reconciliation between the two sets of records is now necessary to determine the accurate amount owed. He suggested that the discrepancy may be linked to how payments made by the NIA were applied to its account.

“It appears that NEVLEC was not crediting amounts paid by the NIA to its usage but rather was crediting those amounts only to the fuel surcharge,” Brantley said.

He said he had instructed the leadership of the Ministry of Finance and NEVLEC to meet and reconcile the figures.

Brantley also said the NIA has been making regular payments to NEVLEC, averaging approximately $500,000 per month.

“Since 2022, when we removed the fuel surcharge from domestic consumers, we have been paying an average of $6 million per annum,” he said.

The Premier said he expected to provide more definitive figures at the next sitting of the Assembly after the reconciliation exercise is completed.

“I’ve given a bit more information than asked, but I wanted to be as clear as possible. We will no doubt come back on the next occasion once we consider [the matter],” he said.

During a follow-up question from Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge on whether any government ministries had been disconnected because of outstanding electricity bills, Brantley said the government’s situation differed from that of individual customers.

He argued that government services could not simply be disconnected because of outstanding payments, noting that the NIA owns NEVLEC and has a responsibility to ensure that essential government services continue.

“If that were the case, then the entire government would be brought to a halt, and the services that the good member no doubt relies on, and all of us rely on, will therefore be brought to a halt,” Brantley said.

He also outlined the government’s policy regarding electricity disconnections for individual customers who are experiencing difficulty paying their bills.

Brantley said NEVLEC has been instructed not to disconnect customers who have approached the company and entered into an arrangement to settle their outstanding balances.

“We have always said that we prefer to collect than to disconnect,” he said.

He encouraged customers who are unable to pay their full bills to contact NEVLEC and make payment arrangements rather than allowing their accounts to become delinquent.

“Whenever somebody appears on a disconnection list, that individual has either not paid or has not honoured the arrangement that they came in to make,” Brantley said.

He said NEVLEC’s customer service personnel are aware of the policy, and that customers facing financial difficulties are encouraged to engage the company to establish a payment plan.

The Premier said the NIA and NEVLEC would work to resolve the accounting discrepancy and provide a clearer picture of the government’s outstanding electricity obligations.