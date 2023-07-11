Disgraced Gymnastics Pedophile Doctor Stabbed In Florida Prison.

- Advertisement -

July 11th, 2023.

When Larry Nassar, a disgraced former sports medicine osteopathic physician who was convicted of sexually abusing numerous female gymnasts in the United States, was sentenced to prison, judge Rosemarie Aquilina said “I just signed your death warrant”.

Now US news media have reported that Nassar has been stabbed multiple times by another inmate at the federal prison in Coleman, Florida, however he is still alive and in stable condition.

Joe Rojas, president of the local correction officers union, told CNN that Nassar was stabbed 10 times – twice in the neck, two times in the back and six times in the chest.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons would only confirm an inmate at the US Penitentiary Coleman near Wildwood, Florida, outside Orlando was assaulted on Sunday afternoon but declined to identify the prisoner over privacy and security concerns.

“Responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures,” bureau spokesperson Benjamin O’Cone said in a statement. “The inmate was transported by [emergency personnel] to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation.”

Nassar, 60, who worked as a medical coordinator for USA Gymnastics, was convicted on federal and state charges in Michigan in relation to abusing hundreds of female athletes, including Olympic medalists, throughout his career.

He was first charged in 2016, but allegations against him of abusing girls and young women go back to the 1990s.

During a court hearing in 2018, several athletes testified that they had told adults, including coaches and athletic trainers, that they were abused by Nassar but no action was taken against him.

In 2018, Michigan State University, where Nassar worked and assaulted athletes under the guise of medical treatment for nearly two decades, agreed to pay victims $500m in one of the largest settlements for sexual abuse. Survivors also reached a $380m settlement with USA Gymnastics in 2021.

Survivors, including gold medallist Simone Biles, are suing the FBI, alleging that the bureau failed to properly respond to reports of Nassar’s abuse in 2015.

“We have been failed, and we deserve answers,” Biles said during a Senate hearing in 2021. “It really feels like the FBI turned a blind eye to us.”

Sources: Al Jazeera,