Distinguished University of The Bahamas Alumni Honoured; Hall of Fame and Lifetime Achievement Honourees Pay Homage to Alma Mater

Nassau, THE BAHAMAS – University of The Bahamas (UB) has honoured an impressive cadre of prominent Bahamians as distinguished alumni, including awarding Chief Justice Sir Ian Winder with the Lifetime Achievement Award and inducting veteran financial services professional Kenwood Kerr into the UB Alumni Association Hall of Fame.

The honours came during the Hall of Fame and Outstanding Alumni Awards, an annual gala celebration held at the Balmoral on the weekend during which eight leaders and pacesetters across The Bahamas and the world were heralded. The honourees beamed with pride as they accepted their honours to the cheers of excited family, friends, counterparts, board trustees, faculty, staff, students and administrators.

Kerr’s induction into the hall of fame was a special highlight. He paid homage to his grandmother and shared a heartfelt recollection of her paying the admissions fee that paved the way for him to study at the former College of The Bahamas – his alma mater is an incubator of human potential.

“We were friends, competitors, supporters and we collectively pushed and pulled each other along, even to this day,” said Kerr. “For that reason, in my view, members of the class of 1983, in so may respects are equally a part of this honour and I am compelled to share the credit with them tonight. We had the first female accounting manager, the first female ophthalmic surgeon, the first neurosurgeon, the first manager of Atlantis, the first investment manager and first [head] of the National Trust.

” Similarly proud and humbled by the honour to receive the first-ever UB Lifetime Achievement Award, Sir Ian Winder said COB prepared him to flourish in life.

“The then College of The Bahamas prepared me well in the transition from high school to higher learning and career building,” said Sir Ian. “It eventually focused me towards the path my life would ultimately take. I think more importantly though, it taught me lasting lessons about finding balance in life. We were required to work hard to survive but still find time to play and engage in extra-curricular activities on campus.

” Chair of the UB Board of Trustees Allyson Maynard Gibson, KC, said the honours were fitting, especially as the institution is preparing to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2024, and the quality of the honourees’ contributions.

“Your accomplishments speak volumes about the quality of a UB education,” she said. “The Board of Trustees join you in thanking the academics and the administrators that have supported and continue to support UB students since its inception as COB.

” She commended each honouree and particularly celebrated Sir Ian, head of the Bahamian judiciary, on his honour.

“Sir Ian is a visionary and he is making tremendous changes in the legal system that will positively impact access to justice,” she said.

Other UB alumni honourees were partner at Deloitte Lawrence Lewis; Chief Executive Officer of Oaktree Medical Centre and accountant Kristi Deveaux; Executive Director of the Lyford Cay Foundations Nicola Virgill-Rolle; professor of mathematics Dr. Ruthmae Sears; former journalist and PR consultant Kyle Walkine; and Programme Associate at Templeton Religion Trust DeAndra Cartwright.

UB alumni are nation builders with many serving in crucial roles in the public and private sector, while others are giving birth to groundbreaking entrepreneurial activities and UB Board of Trustees Chair Allyson Maynard-Gibson delivers remarks at the UB Hall of Fame and Outstanding Alumni gala event.