Dominica is celebrating its 43rd anniversary of political independence from Britain on Wednesday with the activities to mark the occasion severely curtailed as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The independence anniversary is being observed under the theme “United in Purpose, Our Health, Our Heritage, Our Future,” and Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit will address the nation at 3:00 pm (local time) during the National Day Observance Ceremony at the State House Conference Center.

President Charles A. Savarin will present Meritorious Awards to individuals and groups with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) receiving the island’s highest award, the Dominica Award of Honour.

– Advertisement –

Diplomat Loreen Bannis Roberts, businessman Paul Ainsley Green and the Maria Holder Memorial Trust will receive the Sisserou Award of Honour while the COVID-19 Response Team, including the Health Team, the Dominica Police Force, Fire and Ambulance Services, the Dominica Air & Seaport Authority (DASPA) and the Customs and Excise Division, will receive the Meritorious Service Award.

In a congratulatory message, the Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Dr. Carla Barnett said the theme of the celebrations “is a clear rallying cry for Dominicans in this challenging period to continue in their collective actions to combat their challenges and maintain their unique identity.”

She said that Prime Minister Skerrit’s portfolio within the CARICOM Quasi-Cabinet as lead Head of Government for Labour, including the intra-community movement of skills, “is a significant responsibility in our integration movement.

“CARICOM looks forward to Dominica’s continued and active engagement in advancing the Community’s integration process,” she added.

CMC