DOMINICA-Doctors take industrial action over salaries and job security

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ROSEAU, Dominica, Oct 13, CMC -Doctors employed with the Dominica China Friendship Hospital have ended their protest action after being given the assurance that their outstanding salaries will be paid by midday on Wednesday.

General Secretary of the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU), Thomas Letang, told reporters that some doctors have not been paid their salaries dating back to July and that they have been sent home without no idea “whether they will be rehired or not”.

More than 80 doctors and other staff at the hospital protested over the late payments and other issues with the chief executive officer of the Dominica Hospitals Authority (DPA), Dr. Kenneth Darroux, describing the protest action as “a bit unfortunate”.

“As you can imagine, as the CEO, today has been a very difficult morning for me. First and foremost, trying to strike a balance, of course, between the well-being of staff and also that services continue at the hospital,” Darroux told reporters following a meeting with the protesters and the union.

“Let me just say that the events of today are just a bit unfortunate in terms of the culmination really of an exercise that began sometime earlier this year, a joint exercise with the Ministry of Health, where we realised that, of course, with the advent of the board, there were a number of employees, including doctors, some 80-something employees who were employed at the hospital, with really no clear job tenure.”

Darroux said that the exercise began in January thanking all stakeholders including the Health Minister Cassanni Laville for their efforts “in getting this thing to a conclusion.

“I want to put for the record that I did meet with all the categories of staff last week, Wednesday, to explain to them the situation. I tried as much as possible to be transparent with all of them, give them the chronological events leading up to where we were, and, of course, also give them reassurance that all efforts were being made to ensure that they get paid.

“Again, I’m thanking the Minister…for making himself available. Clearly, the assurance was given that salaries will be paid before the end of tomorrow,” Darroux said, noting that an assurance had been given “that this is not going to reoccur, because, as I said, Cabinet have approved the necessary papers, the necessary recommendations to deal with this”.

He insisted that the situation was “never really been a financial issue, more an administrative human resource issue.

“ Again, it’s unfortunate, as I said, it’s very, very unfortunate that it had to, you know, this climax, you know, into this unfortunate event today.” Darroux added.

For his part, Letang said that the doctors and other stakeholders are pleased with the outcome.

“ We met, we had a good discussion. The officers will be paid their salaries by noon, that is tomorrow, noon tomorrow. The allowances, they will have to verify on the allowances, who is being owed, what are the different allowances, and then a meeting is planned with the Minister …on Friday, where he will provide us with updates as to how some of the issues are going to be addressed and settled.”.

Letang said that the doctors had an opportunity to “personally talk about some of the issues affecting them and the way moving forward.

“So, I think it was a very good meeting, and I think, so far, I can see the result that we wanted, we have seen it, but we are not going to rest until all matters are addressed and dealt with once and for all,” Letang told reporters.