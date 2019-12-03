Protesters from the United Workers Party, or UWP, blocked the road to the airport in the Marigot district.

The opposition, via the Concerned Citizens Movement’s lawyers, also requested that Judge Bernie Stephenson be replaced by a different one to examine the case at the Supreme Court on Monday, but the request was rejected last Friday.

Opposition leaders were absent during the court’s session on Monday, including Lenox Linton and Eddison James, former Prime Minister, nor representatives of the UWP. As a result, the judges issued a request to bring them to the court.

However, teleSUR’s correspondent in Dominica Alejandro Kirk reported that their absence may have been caused by a confusion about the time of the session, initially scheduled at 9 a.m., then postponed to 1 p.m., local time.

The Court has not issued its decision on the case at this time yet. Although they are expected to reject the opposition’s request, the opposition already warned they would appeal the decision.

The appeal would be examined on Tuesday, and then the case would go to the Supreme Court in Trinidad.

In an address to the nation on Monday night, Prime Minister Skerrit announced that the elections will be maintained on Dec. 6 despite the opposition’s attempts to destabilize the country.

He denounced the “lies” of the UWP and the OAS, accusing the opposition of “trying to create a false narrative” in order to justify the OAS interference in the electoral process.

Skerrit said an ambassador was sent to Washington D.C., where the OAS headquarters are located, on Nov. 24, in order to address the situation.

He reported that an opposition leader was arrested in recent days as he was driving a truck filled with tyres. His motives remain unclear and under investigation.

He highlighted that elections in the small island had always been free and fair since the independence 41 years ago, and that “this election will not be any different.”

He called on citizens and opposition leaders to remain calm and peaceful.