Dominica-Flagged Vessel Sinks in Mariupol After Russian Attack

The Commonwealth of Dominica Maritime Administration (DMA), the ship’s flag registry, has condemned the sinking of the vessel.

While at berth in the port of Mariupol on 3 April, Azburg was hit by two missile shells.

Russian armed forces had fired upon the ship after ‘intentionally’ shelling it two times a day previously, stated DMA.

The crew reported that shelling, bombing and repeated hits by missiles led to a fire in the engine room.

“Specific characteristics of firing on the vessel remain unknown,” the maritime registry said.

It further noted: “On 4th April 2022, the Commonwealth of Dominica Maritime Administration received information that as a result of the attack and spreading fire, mv Azburg sank at berth 16 in the port of Mariupol Port, Ukraine.

“The crew managed to evacuate and found refuge on board of neighbouring vessels. One person was found wounded and received medical assistance.”

The registry urged the Russian Federation to pull its forces from Ukraine, respecting its obligations under international conventions.

“We urgently call upon all relevant UN, governmental and industry bodies to take immediate and direct action to address this serious issue for health and wellbeing of humans, the safety and security of shipping and the prevention of marine and atmospheric pollution by ships,” noted the registry.

Meanwhile, London’s marine insurance market recently added all of Russia’s waters to its list of high-risk locations in light of the Ukraine conflict.