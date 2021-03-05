A handover ceremony for the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines donated by China to Dominica was held in Dominica’s capital Roseau on Thursday, after the vaccines arrived in the Caribbean country late Wednesday, according to reports reaching here.

Since Dominica and China established diplomatic relations 17 years ago, the two countries have always been true friends, Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said during the ceremony, adding that today, the precious gifts from Chinese friends once again confirm that China is a reliable and sincere partner of Dominica.

He praised China’s contributions to making Chinese COVID-19 vaccines a global public good accessible and affordable to developing countries.

China’s vaccine technology is mature and stable, and its safety and effectiveness have been widely confirmed, he added.

Charge d’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Dominica Luo Songtao said that facing the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chinese government has always upheld the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind, and has been dedicated to making vaccines accessible and affordable to developing countries.

China and Dominica have always been supporting each other to overcome difficulties together in the fight against the pandemic, Luo said, adding that China will continue to provide assistance within its capacity for Dominica.