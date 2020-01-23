ABU DHABI — Dominica today opened its new embassy in Abu Dhabi, inaugurated by the country’s Prime Minister, Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit.

Numerous high-level attendees were present at the ceremony, including Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry; Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi, Director of the Visits Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Hubert Charles, Dominica’s ambassador to the UAE, embassy staff, and a number of members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the country.

In his speech, the Prime Minister of Dominica affirmed the importance of enhancing Dominica’s diplomatic representation in the UAE and developing ties between the two countries.

He also praised the UAE’s role in assisting Caribbean nations with projects that contribute to achieving sustainable development.