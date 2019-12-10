ROSEAU, Dominica – Tourism officials in Dominica declared that the island was open for business following the general elections, as cruise ships resumed calls to the country and an airline that had cancelled flights restarted service.
Leading up to last Friday’s elections in which the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) won a resounding 18-3 victory, there were pockets of unrest, primarily in the villages of Marigot in the northeast and Salisbury in the west of the island.
The disturbances resulted in some road blockages, which caused delays and inconveniences for people travelling to the airport, although it remained opened for flights and operated as usual.
Apart from cruise calls being cancelled just ahead of the polls and then over the weekend, Seaboard Airlines had cancelled two flights and rescheduled others.
But in a statement issued today, the Discover Dominica Authority said that now that the elections are over, things are settling down for normal business to resume.
“Dominica reaffirms that it is open to conduct business and we welcome all our visitors to enjoy all that the nature island has to offer,” it said.
The normal cruise schedule recommenced starting today, with the MV Marella Celebration docked at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth. Seaborne Airlines also recommenced their normal schedule today.