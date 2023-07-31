Dominican Consumer Protection Agency Gives JetBlue Final Warning.

- Advertisement -

The Dominican Republic National Institute for the Protection of Consumer Rights (Pro Consumidor) announced that it will no longer just issue warnings to the airline JetBlue, for its constant non-compliance with passengers’ rights.

Through a statement, the entity pointed out that the complaints and claims of those affected by the mismanagement of the airline are repetitive.

Last Monday, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Alfredo Pacheco, asked the Government to cancel the license of the airline JetBlue, due to “the abuse” to which hundreds of Dominicans are subjected when traveling with that company.

Between criticism and complaints, the service of JetBlue, the American low-cost airline, is once again a trend on social networks in the Dominican Republic.

Fundamentally, users limit the deficiency of their services. They also complain about the unjustified delays of their flights.

“It is the worst airline that can be used. Lack of staff, incompetent service and not to mention abandoned luggage because they oversell flights and don’t mind leaving bags. That is already a protocol for them and their bad service, ” commented one user on Twitter.

It is also believed by some commenters that the airline oversells flights, and that sometimes there are not enough seats available.

In April 2022 the airline made headlines when passengers were unable to use the aircraft’s toilets on a flight from Boston to Santo Domingo, which many passengers later complained about on social media. On the flight in question, there was a two-hour delay on the tarmac before taking off on a three-and-a-half hour flight, and it was reported that several passengers including children and elderly persons had wet themselves during the flight.

Complaints to JetBlue’s service are on the rise after last April, the airline Spirit announced that it had received an unsolicited offer of $US3,600 million from JetBlue to acquire the airline.

This is in response to the $6.6 billion merger Spirit and Frontier have been planning since the beginning of the year that would make them the fifth-largest airline in the United States, surpassing JetBlue in the number of miles flown by paying passengers.

Jet Blue has previously run into legal problems related to passenger rights such as excessive time spent locked in the plane on the tarmac or lack of wheelchairs for passengers who need that service and entered into a consent order with the US Department of Justice over such issues in 2021.

