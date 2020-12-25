SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic–At least 6,000 Covid-19 positive patients have been treated with excellent results using the drug ivermectin, by doctors belonging to the Rescue group, with health facilities located in Puerto Plata, La Romana, and Punta Cana.

The antiparasitic and antiviral drug, known in the market for 50 years, has been used by doctors in the country since the beginning of the epidemic to treat patients with the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes the Covid-19 disease; when the first cases began to appear and in the absence of a specific treatment.

The advantage of Ivermectin, Redondo points out, is that it is a well-known and studied drug because it has been used for more than 30 years in humans and for around 45 years in animals, while around the world a trillion doses are given per year no side effects.

He said that the group had registered about 6,000 patients with outpatient emergency and consultation services with promising results, “and it forces us to follow the same policy of treatment and management scheme.” Redondo, who, along with a group of researchers from the Rescue Group, has been a promoter of this treatment.

He said that although there are still many things that are unknown about this disease, it is undoubted that progress has been made to the point that medicines and drugs are already available, recognized, and approved procedures for the different phases of the disease.

He stressed that several studies reliably demonstrate the antiviral effect on the symptoms of the patient that has Ivermectin and that in laboratory tests, a significantly rapid reduction in viral load is noted when it is used in the early phase.

He explained that the current dose is that a person between 80 and 90 kilos should take six or seven tablets in total, administered all together or in daily doses, preferably in the early stage of symptoms. “Our group is giving it all six meetings in the emergency to Covid patients,” he said.

“We have computed more than 4,500 patients treated in the emergency with extraordinary results that are measured concerning the duration of the disease whose results are going to be published internationally,” he said. However, he recognizes that the panacea against the disease will be the vaccine.

He favored the country to continue releasing more restrictive measures, especially in places where there is less incidence of the virus that produces Covid-19.

The medicine specialist pointed out that health centers are currently receiving more patients decompensated by chronic diseases than Covid.

He said that patients with diabetes, heart, kidneys, and cancer, among other chronic diseases, were neglected and had not been attending their check-ups due to fear of the Covid.

He specified that health facilities are currently receiving patients of this type in delicate conditions, including more strokes and heart attacks.

He considered that health systems should continue to be strengthened because there is no doubt that the consequences of the disease in individual patients will last for months or years.

“There is no doubt that it is a disease that is shaking the foundations of science. I am convinced that the person who gets severe pneumonia from Covid will take two years to recover, even if he returns to his everyday life, the person with circulatory disease can take much longer to return to the previous recovery,” he declared.

Redondo said that currently, the incidence of the Covid virus had dropped considerably in the country.

He estimated that if it is possible to maintain this natural environment and specific interventions that have been made, it is in conditions without a doubt to receive tourists without any inconvenience.

He said that with the Covid, it is advisable to test the effect, that is, to continue opening the economy little by little, but observing and monitoring to re-restrict in case of an increase in cases, in addition to continuing to educate the population because much depends on citizen responsibility.

