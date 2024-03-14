Dominican Republic To Haitians: No Refugee Camps Here.

Yet here at the border crossing, the Dominican authorities have been sending back hundreds of undocumented Haitians every day.

Dominican soldiers unlock the wrought-iron doors, order out dozens, and send them across the Massacre River into Haiti.

Some of the immigrants are furious, shouting indignantly in Spanish and Creole. Others are resigned, holding their children or a few possessions in their arms.

“I’d been in the Dominican Republic for three years,” yelled construction worker, Michael Petiton, “they came into my house and took me from my home.”

Now he is back in Haiti with only the clothes on his back and a few tools he managed to salvage in a rucksack. He worked hard, he insisted, doing a job most Dominicans did not want.

The message the Dominican Republic appears to be sending is no matter how bad things become at home, Haitians should not seek refuge on Dominican territory.

Last month, the country’s president, Luis Abinader, demanded in an appearance before the United Nations Security Council in New York that the international community step up aid to Haiti and deploy a multinational force there.

He urged the UN to “fight together to save Haiti”, but warned that if no help was forthcoming, his country would “fight alone to protect the Dominican Republic”.

Questioned last week about the possibility of receiving Haitians fleeing unrest, Mr Abinader categorically ruled out accepting refugee camps on Dominican soil.