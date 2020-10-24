BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –- Pizza sales promise to make dough to finance Explorer’s Club activities, due to an agreement with Arthur Martin, Domino’s Pizza’s Country Manager.

Mr. Martin called in on the radio programme, “Policing With You,” to praise the National Intervention Team (NIT), who were guests at the time. As a regular listener to the program, Martin said he was impressed with the NIT due to the wide array of activities they are involved in with club members.

There are 12 active Explorers Clubs with a combined membership of more than 1,000 youth. A Police Officer is assigned to each group as a Club Leader. Club meetings are held every week.

The NIT is comprised of St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force Officers. Martin spoke highly of the work they have been doing with Explorer’s Club members, and noted, on air, that he would like to extend his support to the club.

“I was listening to the radio show in the morning,” said Martin. “I heard the Explorers’ speaking and was impressed with what they do. There were a lot of things I didn’t know that they were involved with, like helping kids with homework and other academic activities, after school activities and the weekend activities.”

Later, Martin talked to the Explorers Founder and Coordinator, Inspector Rosemary Isles-Joseph and her team to explore ways Domino’s Pizza could help the Explorers. He said that during his conversation they came up with several possibilities.

Martin suggested the Explorer’s Clubs can sell slices of pizza to raise funds. To improve the profit the Explorers can make, Dominoes will sell them large one-topping pizzas at a reduced price.

Another idea was to offer a lunch-time special, selling small pizzas to Explorers in uniform at a discounted price. Martin said that for the Explorers, the offer will be extended beyond lunch time, nor and a school uniform was not necessary. Explorers can take advantage of the discount at any time by showing their club photo identification.

Martin also said Domino’s will also support the Explorer’s activities in other ways, whenever possible. He said that supporting a cause of this magnitude will have far-reaching effects in shaping and changing the future of the younger generation.

“This goes a long way, starting from a tender age,” said Martin. “This would create an environment which can create a better future for the country. By starting from these tender ages we get children interested and work with them and you can see where the country will be in the next 10 years. They will emerge with a positive mind-set and be moulded in the right direction.”