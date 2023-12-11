Donated Equipment To Rand Hospital To Streamline Diagnostic Processes, Improve Quality Of Patient Care

- Advertisement -

Freeport, Grand Bahama, The Bahamas – The Commissioning Ceremony of the Fluoroscopy Room in the Radiology Department, December 8. 2023 will assist the overall patient experience by saving them time and money, said Minister for Grand Bahama the Hon. Ginger Moxey, at a ceremony at the Rand Memorial Hospital.

“The centerpiece of this celebration is the state-of-the-art Philips ProxiDiagnost N90 digital radiography and fluoroscopy system. This cutting-edge machine will revolutionize the way you diagnose and monitor diseases and provide imaging guidance for various medical procedures. With this new equipment, the Rand Radiology department can now perform a wide range of examinations.

“It has been over five long years since the hospital was able to offer these services to the Grand Bahama community. And during that time, patients had to endure the inconvenience and expense of traveling off-island for these essential procedures.”

Also attending the ceremony were Mr. Andrew Edwards, chairman of the Public Hospitals Authority; Kele Isaacs, Acting Managing Director of the Public Hospitals Authority; senior government officials and staff of the Public Hospitals Authority.

The state-of-the-art digitized technology, said the Minister, will streamline the diagnostic process as well as improve the quality of care resulting in accurate results for patients in a timely manner.

The equipment was donated by Direct Relief, an international partner who assisted Grand Bahama following the devastation of Hurricane Dorian in September 2019.

“The benefits of this new Fluoroscopy Room extend far beyond the walls of this hospital. By reducing the need for patients to travel for these specialized procedures, we are saving them time, money and improving the overall patient experience. Timely access to imaging services is crucial for better patient case management, and this equipment will undoubtedly enhance our ability to provide top-notch care to the Grand Bahama community.

“The Rand Memorial Hospital remains a vital resource for the entire Northern Bahamas, and we will continue to invest in its infrastructure as we progress with the upgrades to our Community Clinics and the construction of a new public hospital facility in our nation’s second city.”

The Grand Bahama Health Services, said Mr. Edwards, is an important part of PHA who is committed to ensuring that the facilities in Grand Bahama are equipped to deliver quality care to the patients in the northern Bahamas, and they understand the challenges faced and are addressing the issues.

“In our pursuit of excellence, the PHA has established the PHA Foundations to facilitate international and local donors in making a substantial impact through their contributions to PHA facilities. These foundations serve as a testament to our commitment to creating opportunities for those who share our vision of a healthier Bahamas.”

According to Mr. Isaacs, for five years, residents have had to travel to receive the necessary diagnostic procedures. “Today, we put an end to that inconvenience and ensure that our community has access to the vital healthcare services they need, right here at home.

“This accomplishment is part of a broader initiative to prioritize the upgrading of health infrastructure throughout Grand Bahama. The expansion of the Rand Memorial Hospital’s infectious disease capacity and rehabilitative services with modular buildings, the ongoing construction of the Freeport Health Campus (which will be the future home of the Freeport Community Clinic and other major outpatient or short-term patient services), the upgrading and refurbishing of the hospital’s morgue, cafeteria, and kitchen, and the renovations to Community Clinics across the island — all of these projects underscore our commitment to providing top-notch healthcare services to our community.”

He commended the staff for their dedication to providing quality care, despite challenges.

“Their resilience and commitment to delivering healthcare excellence have been truly remarkable, and I am proud to work alongside such a dedicated team,” he said.

Following the ceremony, the group then unveiled the plaque and toured the facility.