By Loshaun Dixon

Former Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis Dr. Denzil Douglas is lashing out at a MailOnline and Mail on Sunday articles that has alleged he had been detained at Gatwick airport in London in November.

A communique from Dr. Douglas described the article as a plot to distract from his call call that Minister of Tourism Lindsay Grant and Culture Ambassador Jonel Powell must resign.

“Let it be known that I again emphasise that I was never detained or arrested at London Gatwick Airport on 16th November or at any other time. I have committed no crime and I’m under no investigation.” said Dr Douglas.

He noted that his lawyers were looking at the matter. “The Article in question is receiving the attention of my lawyers who will advise me accordingly.”

He made no mention of the $92,000 cash that was allegedly found in his luggage by UK customs officers.

Mystery surrounds the bizarre incident on which neither the Home Office nor police will comment.

A law enforcement source said: ‘He told them it was for political campaigning but could not explain where it came from and where it was really going.’

They added: ‘He was pulled up by Border Force and he declared he had a little bit of cash on him but something didn’t smell right and the search found the stash.’

Anti-money laundering rules state anyone leaving the UK to travel to a non-EU country must declare any sum above $10,000 US.

Agents are now attempting to trace the origin of the cash.

However, the MoS understands Dr Douglas is the subject of a probe by the National Crime Agency.

Officers were granted the right to hold the cash for a further six months by Crawley Magistrates’ Court on November 19.

Dr Douglas boarded a flight to Dubai empty handed.