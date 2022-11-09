Douglas Thanks Constituents of #6 For Helping Return Labour Party to Government

- Advertisement -

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, November 8, 2022 (MMS-SKN) — Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Six, former Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis and now Federal Senior Minister, Rt. Hon Dr Denzil L Douglas, is thanking his constituents for the great effort they put in during the last general election which saw the return of the St. Kitts Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) to government.

“I thank all of you for participating in the general election of the 5th of August earlier this year, and I am thanking each of you especially those who would have worked in terms of managing the campaign and thus registering yet another victory for the St. Kitts Nevis Labour Party, and in particular Constituency Number Six,” said the Hon Dr Douglas on the evening of Thursday November 3.

At the first General Branch Meeting, to be held since the August 5 General Elections, of the St. Kitts Nevis Labour Party Constituency Number Six that was held at the St. Paul’s Community Centre, Dr Douglas who is the minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade, Industry, Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Economic Development and Investment, took time to thank all who contributed to the success of the Labour Party at the constituency level and also in the country.

Recognised were all the comrades who performed specific duties in terms of leadership in the campaign and those who operated at the constituency branch level especially those who were agents at the various polling stations on Election Day, and all who manned the polling stations and who performed at the highest level and at peak during the actual Election Day.

Even as he hailed and thanked those who turned out for the first meeting, the Area Parliamentary Representative for Constituency Number Six further applauded “those who were runners, those who were agents, inside and outside, and those who really made it possible for this constituency to return a victory yet again in this election.”

Also recognised was Senator Hon Dr Joyelle Clarke, Federal Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment and Climate Action, and Constituency Empowerment, who was present, for having operated not only at the national level but also at the constituency branch level.

The meeting was chaired by Chairperson of SKNLP Constituency Number Six Branch, Ms Sandra Swanston. Other branch officials present included the Deputy Chairperson Mr Terry Morris, Campaign Manager Mr Meshach Alford, Constituency Coordinator Mr Blyden Brudy, and Labour Women Representative Mrs Henrietta Douglas-Christmas.

“A new government as a result has been installed and your constituency has been able to register a number of persons in the Government,” advised Dr Douglas. “We have of course the Hon Dr Clarke who as Senator holds a number of portfolios at the Cabinet level. I myself have been appointed as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of International Trade, Industry Commerce, Consumer Affairs, and also with responsibility for Economic Development and Investment.”

Among the important appointments that touched the people of Constituency Number Six was the Charge de Affairs at the Embassy of the Republic of China on Taiwan, “where we had one of our young people from this constituency in the person of Donya Francis being appointed and he deserves tremendous applause from his fellow constituents here in this meeting.”

[Update: As of Tuesday November 8 (Taiwan time), Ambassador Designate Mr Donya Lynex Francis presented his credentials to President of the Republic of China (Taiwan) Her Excellency Tsai Ing-wen and is now officially His Excellency Donya Lynex Francis, Resident Ambassador of St. Kitts and Nevis to the ROC (Taiwan). This happened when Dr Douglas and Prime Minister Hon Dr Terrance Drew are on a state visit to Taiwan.]

The Number Six Area Parliamentarian also told those in attendance that appointments of youths and women would have been identified to be part of the new St. Kitts Nevis Labour Party government. He advised that the government has also made bold attempts at bringing a gender balance so that it can live up to its own promise of having both males and females appropriately represented.

“We have made it clear that job creation is going to be critical in adjusting what we believe would have been imbalances in the past,” said Dr Douglas. “And although again we have not attained this at the level and at the speed with which we would have desired I can emphasis, however, it is taking place. We would have said that we would empower our people in job creation. The government has not moved away from that commitment.”

Other areas Dr Douglas mentioned that the new government has commitment to include improving the living standards of the people; improving the housing stock and the way the people are properly housed and sheltered; that life generally would become more palatable, and would be easier; and there would be greater and better attempts to feed the people and agriculture would become an important part of the productive sectors of the economy.

He also dwelt on issues directly affecting the constituency and advised the constituents how to go about seeking assistance. Members were given the opportunity to ask questions and raise their concerns all which he gave appropriate answers, while Senator Hon Dr Joyelle Clarke expounded on the role of the ministries which she has responsibility for, and how constituents of Number Six could also benefit alongside other citizens and residents of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nev.

