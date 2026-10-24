Douglas Welcomes Citizenship Amendment Bill as a Bridge to the Diaspora

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Basseterre, St. Kitts (October 24, 2026)

For generations, Kittitians and Nevisians have travelled overseas in pursuit of better opportunities, establishing careers, raising families and building lives far from home. With the proposed St. Christopher and Nevis Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2026, Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, sees an opportunity to strengthen the Federation’s ties with those descendants and reaffirm their connection to their ancestral homeland.

Addressing the National Assembly on October 23, 2026, Dr. Douglas welcomed the proposed legislation, describing it as a historic development that could deepen relationships with descendants of nationals living abroad while opening further avenues for national development.

The Senior Minister reflected on his time as Prime Minister, recalling the establishment of the Returning National Secretariat after his administration took office in 1995. The initiative sought to encourage nationals overseas to return to the Federation and share the professional expertise, knowledge and experience they had gained abroad.

“We went out specifically in Europe, in England, and in North America and Canada, and said to people, we need your expertise,” Dr. Douglas recalled. “We could not wait until our students would have grown up and acquired the necessary academic support and academic skills. We need your skills, which have already been established, and you can come home.”

He explained that the outreach came during a significant period of economic transition, as St. Kitts and Nevis moved away from its traditional reliance on the sugar industry and pursued a more diversified economy, with tourism becoming a leading sector.

Drawing on his interactions with nationals and their descendants in Bermuda, Dr. Douglas also highlighted challenges some have faced when seeking to purchase land, acquire homes or establish themselves in St. Kitts and Nevis because their citizenship status was not formally recognised.

The proposed amendment, he suggested, offers an opportunity to address longstanding concerns and help future generations maintain a meaningful connection to the homeland of their parents, grandparents and other ancestors.

Dr. Douglas further stressed that stronger ties with the diaspora could bring considerable benefits to the national economy through investment, knowledge-sharing and the return of skilled professionals. He pointed to the expertise, experience and financial resources of descendants of Kittitians and Nevisians who have built successful careers across a range of professions and industries overseas.

“Today, we are proud to look further and see how we can embrace those with skills, those who are financially endowed and who are willing to come home, who are proud to be associated with their parents and grandparents of the past,” the Senior Minister stated.

During the parliamentary debate, concerns were also raised about the documentation needed to establish ancestry, fairness in the application process and the availability of appropriate review mechanisms. Dr. Douglas expressed confidence that these issues would receive due consideration to support the fair and effective implementation of the legislation.

He commended Attorney General the Honourable Garth Wilkin and the legal drafting team for their work, noting the broader significance of the proposed amendment in strengthening the Federation’s independence and national identity.

For Dr. Douglas, the measure extends beyond the question of citizenship. It represents an opportunity for the children and grandchildren of those who left St. Kitts and Nevis generations ago to maintain a connection to their heritage and see the Federation as a place where they belong and can contribute to its future.

Source: SKNIS