Dozens Dead, 1,700 Infected In Haiti’s Cholera Outbreak

OUTLOOK- Around 1,700 people have been infected with cholera in Haiti and at least 40 have died as of October 22, according to the United Nations, which adds that more than half of the patients are children. Gang violence, fuel shortages, and street blockades are worsening the situation in the country and it makes it difficult for humanitarian services to reach people, adds the UN.
Total suspected cases currently hospitalized: 1.529 cases (+8.05% in the previous 24 hours: 1.415 hospitalized)
Total institutional deaths since October 2 (including the national penitentiary): 44 deaths +7.3% in 24 hours (previous: 41 deaths)
Distribution of suspected cases since October 2:
1-4 years: 510 cases (+)
5-9 years: 324 cases (+)
10-14 years: 143 cases (+)
15-19 years old: 108 cases (+)
20-29 years old: 284 cases (+)
30-39 years old: 171 cases (+)
40-49 years old: 191 cases (+)
50-59 years old: 135 cases (+)
60-69 years old: 87 cases (+)
70-79 years old: 27 cases (+)
80 years and over: 0 cases (=)
58.01% male
41.99% women
Samples received since October 2: 851 +33 in 24 hours
Tests carried out: 851,818 +33 in 24 hours
Positivity rate: +25.85% (+) previous +25.30%
Distribution of suspected cases:
Artibonite 12 cases
Centre 38 cases
Nippes: 16 cases
North-East: 1 case
West: 2,055 cases
South: 1 case
Doctors try to save Stanley Joliva, a patient with cholera symptoms, at a clinic run by Doctors Without Borders in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
A youth suffering cholera symptoms is helped upon arrival at a clinic run by Doctors Without Borders in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
A nurse carries a saline drip as doctors try to save Stanley Joliva, a patient with cholera symptoms, at a clinic run by Doctors Without Borders in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
A youth suffering from cholera symptoms is helped upon arrival at a clinic run by Doctors Without Borders in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
A girl whith cholera symptoms is helped by her mother during her treatment at a clinic run by Doctors Without Borders in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
Medical personnel attend patients with cholera symptoms at a clinic run by Doctors Without Borders in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
Medical personnel transfer the lifeless body of Stanley Joliva, who died of cholera symptoms at a clinic run by Doctors Without Borders in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
The body of Stanley Joliva who died of cholera symptoms lies on a stretcher while a relative touches him, at a clinic run by Doctors Without Borders in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.