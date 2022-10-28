Dozens Dead, 1,700 Infected In Haiti’s Cholera Outbreak

OUTLOOK- Around 1,700 people have been infected with cholera in Haiti and at least 40 have died as of October 22, according to the United Nations, which adds that more than half of the patients are children. Gang violence, fuel shortages, and street blockades are worsening the situation in the country and it makes it difficult for humanitarian services to reach people, adds the UN.

Total suspected cases currently hospitalized: 1.529 cases (+8.05% in the previous 24 hours: 1.415 hospitalized)

Total institutional deaths since October 2 (including the national penitentiary): 44 deaths +7.3% in 24 hours (previous: 41 deaths)

Distribution of suspected cases since October 2:

1-4 years: 510 cases (+)

5-9 years: 324 cases (+)

10-14 years: 143 cases (+)

15-19 years old: 108 cases (+)

20-29 years old: 284 cases (+)

30-39 years old: 171 cases (+)

40-49 years old: 191 cases (+)

50-59 years old: 135 cases (+)

60-69 years old: 87 cases (+)

70-79 years old: 27 cases (+)

80 years and over: 0 cases (=)

58.01% male

41.99% women

Samples received since October 2: 851 +33 in 24 hours

Tests carried out: 851,818 +33 in 24 hours

Positivity rate: +25.85% (+) previous +25.30%

Distribution of suspected cases:

Artibonite 12 cases

Centre 38 cases

Nippes: 16 cases

North-East: 1 case

West: 2,055 cases

South: 1 case