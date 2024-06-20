DPM Cooper Interviewed By WPIX TV Station In New York City

Press ReleasesRegional/International NewsDPM Cooper Interviewed By WPIX TV Station In New York City By Observer News - June 19, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp New York, New York - WPIX Television Station interviewed Deputy Prime and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, the Hon. Chester Cooper on the show, 'New York Living' with hosts Marysol Castro and Alex Lee. Interview of the DPM was followed by a mixology demonstration by Marv Cunningham, and a Junkanoo Rushout by Bahamian Junkanoo Group, Chambers. (BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs) - Advertisement - New York, New York – WPIX Television Station interviewed Deputy Prime and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, the Hon. Chester Cooper on the show, ‘New York Living’ with hosts Marysol Castro and Alex Lee. Interview of the DPM was followed by a mixology demonstration by Marv Cunningham, and a Junkanoo Rushout by Bahamian Junkanoo Group, Chambers. (BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs) - Advertisement -