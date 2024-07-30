DPM Dr. Geoffrey Hanley Leads Delegation To CARICOM Heads Of Government 47th Regular Meeting In Grenada

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Deputy Prime Minister (DPM), the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, will lead a delegation from St. Kitts and Nevis to the 47th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in St. George’s, Grenada, from July 28-30, 2024.

The delegation accompanying Dr. Hanley includes Naeemah Hazel, Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office; His Excellency, Ambassador Larry Vaughan, Head of the Regional Integration and Diaspora Unit (RIDU); Sherema Matthew, Director of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service; and Bjorn Hazel, Senior Foreign Service Officer in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting’s agenda will address critical issues including the agri-food systems agenda which prioritizes food and nutrition security, climate change and sustainable development, foreign policy, the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME), and engagement with social partners. The impact of Hurricane Beryl on the region will also be a significant topic of discussion.

As CARICOM continues to deepen regional integration through the CSME and other sectoral programs, particular attention will be placed on the operationalization of the Multilateral Air Services Agreement (MASA), which envisions a single market for air transport services within the Community.

Heads of Government will also review progress toward achieving full free movement within the region and the goal of a 25 percent reduction in food imports by 2025. Additionally, a Strategy for Regional Digital Resilience 2025-2030 will be on the table for discussion.

The participation of Dr. Hanley and the delegation underscores the commitment of St. Kitts and Nevis to actively engage in regional dialoDgue and collaborative efforts to address pressing issues facing the CARICOM Community.