With an aggressive vaccination plan, the Dominican Republic is aiming to be the safest destination in the Caribbean according to the Ministry of Tourism. Tourism Minister David Collado said the goal is to have 70 percent of Dominicans over the age of 18 vaccinated before the end of the year. That accounts for 7.8 million Dominican residents being vaccinated which will help boost the confidence of international tourists traveling to the island.

“As we achieve collective immunity, the confidence of international visitors will be strengthened with the guarantees that the Dominican Republic will be positioned as the safest destination in the Caribbean to those who visit us,” said Collado.

110 Kilograms of vaccines arrived in the Dominican Republic on February 15 which is part of a 3 phase plan to vaccinate the population. The Caribbean island has already purchased 21 million vaccines which will be enough to inoculate every resident.

The Tourism Minister highlighted that the Dominican Republic has already been a tourism success story. Along with Mexico, it’s one of the only countries in the world that allows travelers to enter without testing or quarantines. Even with an open door policy for tourists, the Dominican Republic has seen its daily cases of Covid-19 declining.

Free Medical Insurance For Tourists

The Dominican Republic is currently offering free medical insurance for all tourists who visit the island until April 30. The program has already been extended once and it’s likely to be extended again with the success of the tourism restart.

The free travel insurance covers:

Emergencies

Covid-19 treatment

Ambulatory care

Hospitalizations

Medicine

Lodging for extended stays due to an infection

Flight changes due to an infection

How To Enroll For The Free Insurance

All tourists are automatically covered once they check into their hotel. There is no action required by the traveler to activate the insurance which is fully covered by the Dominican Republic government.

“The free assistance plan has been a success, as it contributes to position ourselves worldwide as a safe tourist destination, where all kinds of experiences can be enjoyed with the peace of mind that there is a perfectly prepared medical system to attend to visitors in in case of any eventuality and at no cost to them,” David Collado added.

Here are some of the hotel brands and chains offering testing.