Dr. Clarke Updates The General Public On Her Ministries’ Initiatives And Celebrations

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Honourable Dr. Joyelle Clarke, Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment, Climate Action, and Constituency Empowerment, during the November 20 Sitting of Parliament, provided a comprehensive update on her Ministries’ recent activities and achievements in promoting sustainable development across St. Kitts and Nevis.

This November, the Ministry of Sustainable Development is celebrating Sustainability Month, a significant initiative recognizing the joint efforts of multiple ministries including Tourism, Youth, and Energy. This collaboration underscores the government’s holistic approach to sustainability, demonstrating the interconnectedness of various sectors in achieving sustainable development goals.

Additionally, the launch of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Hero Programme in Schools was also highlighted. A cornerstone of the Ministry’s education outreach, the SDG Hero programme, in partnership with the Ministry of Education, has made a significant impact in schools across the nation. The Programme’s mascot, the SDG Captain, visited various schools, engaging students in interactive learning about the 17 SDGs under the 2030 Agenda. The initiative was met with enthusiasm from students who pledged their commitment to environmental stewardship and cleanliness.

“St. Kitts and Nevis’s dedication to the 2030 SDG Agenda is unwavering. Our recent initiatives, particularly the SDG Hero programme, have successfully engaged young minds in understanding and committing to these global goals,” said Dr. Clarke. “We are proud to witness the proactive involvement of our youth in fostering a sustainable future. Our collaborative efforts during Sustainability Month have also showcased the strength and impact of inter-ministerial cooperation in promoting sustainable development across different sectors.”

Minister Dr. Clarke said that the Ministry remains committed to advancing sustainable development and environmental conservation through education, community engagement, and cross-sector partnerships. Future initiatives will continue to focus on involving youth and community members in sustainability efforts, reinforcing the Federation’s commitment to the 2030 SDG Agenda.